Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. 336,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $32.31.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

