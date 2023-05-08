Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
Select Medical stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. 336,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $32.31.
In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
