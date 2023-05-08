Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

PM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

