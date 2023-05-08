Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,510. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

