Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $860,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.52. The stock had a trading volume of 874,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,345. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

