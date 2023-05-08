Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,120 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,381,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,906,811. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $600.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

