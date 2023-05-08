Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.18. 528,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,386. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

