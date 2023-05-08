Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 47,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,368,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.16. 3,816,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

