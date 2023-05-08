Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.70. The company had a trading volume of 970,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $202.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

