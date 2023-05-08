Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

CCPPF stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Shaftesbury Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

