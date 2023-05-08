Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shopify Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

