Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,983,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,012. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,029,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,113,000 after acquiring an additional 439,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

