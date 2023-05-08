Simmons Bank Acquires 5,076 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $2.30. 16,160,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,304,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

