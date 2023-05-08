Simmons Bank Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $69.84. 1,166,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,973. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

