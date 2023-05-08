Simmons Bank Purchases 75 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $30.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,599.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,584.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,287.98.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

