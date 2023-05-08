Simmons Bank Sells 94 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $175.29. The company had a trading volume of 234,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

