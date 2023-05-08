Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 144,325 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,325 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

