Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $196.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.43. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.