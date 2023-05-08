Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,002 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Renewable worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.