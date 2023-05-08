Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,949 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $173.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.