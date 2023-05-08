Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,096 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.72 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

