Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,735 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Progressive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,163,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Progressive stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $149.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

