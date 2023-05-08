Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.97. 699,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

