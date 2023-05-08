SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,449,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day moving average of $293.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

