Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

SLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solid Power by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDP stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $371.24 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.52. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

