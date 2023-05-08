Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $204,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 78,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,432,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

