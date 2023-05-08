Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.95. The stock has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.