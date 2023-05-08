SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.06) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.79).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.70. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.55).

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,315.03). 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

