St. James Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

