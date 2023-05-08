St. James Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 412,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.20. 572,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,079. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

