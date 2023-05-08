Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

