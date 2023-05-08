Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 828,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,623. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

