Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several brokerages have commented on STER. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

