Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NYSE SF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 701,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,008. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

