Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$1.00

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$263.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1430595 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.