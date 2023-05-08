Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$1.00

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Gear Energy Price Performance
Shares of GXE opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$263.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Gear Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.