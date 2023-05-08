Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

About Paramount Resources

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.11%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

