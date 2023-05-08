Stifel Nicolaus Trims Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price to C$11.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Surge Energy has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.93.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
