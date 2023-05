Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 8th (AA, AACG, AAME, ACRV, AEY, AIRT, AKTX, ALIM, AP, APWC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 8th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU). They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR). They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.