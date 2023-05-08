Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 8th (AA, AACG, AAME, ACRV, AEY, AIRT, AKTX, ALIM, AP, APWC)

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 8th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU). They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR). They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.