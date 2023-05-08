StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

