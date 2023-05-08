StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.