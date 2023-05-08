StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CARV stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
