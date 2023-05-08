StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

