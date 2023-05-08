StockNews.com Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Sell

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Embraer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,705,000 after acquiring an additional 493,818 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Embraer by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 888,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 92,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

