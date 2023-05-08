StockNews.com Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $19.43. 211,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.42 million, a PE ratio of -121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 293.38 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,298,000 after buying an additional 845,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radware by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 43.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

