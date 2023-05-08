StockNews.com Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.68. 8,319,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,502. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

