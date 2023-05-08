StockNews.com Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.
CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CVS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.68. 8,319,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,502. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
