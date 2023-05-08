StockNews.com Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Buy

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $599.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,536.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock worth $4,497,287. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

