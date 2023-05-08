StockNews.com Upgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Buy

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

NOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 10,985,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,107,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 858,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $25,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 263.2% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 577,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 418,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

