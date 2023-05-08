Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.26 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.26 million and $3.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.12 or 0.06679069 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00038720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,902,201 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

