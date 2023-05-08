Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 49.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $140,492.77 and approximately $89.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,685.44 or 1.00076961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036699 USD and is down -23.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.