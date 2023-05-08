SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SunPower has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in SunPower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.