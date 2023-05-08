Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,230.05 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 14,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,230.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,164,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,730.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Monday. 20,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,817. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. Research analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

SDPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

