sUSD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and $1.69 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,182,732 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

